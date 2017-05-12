WTLV
INTERACTIVE MAP: First Coast wildfire locations

First Coast News , WTLV 4:41 PM. EDT May 12, 2017

Below you'll find an interactive map with information on various active and inactive wildfires on the First Coast. This map is updated as soon as there is more information on a fire available.

To use this map, zoom in on an area with a fire icon that you'd like to know more about. Click on the fire icon to read a brief description of the fire and how contained it is.

Mobile Users: Click Here to see the map

 

