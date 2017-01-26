Fake deputy busted searching homes during Orlando manhunt

(WESH) A Florida woman is facing charges after pretending to be a deputy during the manhunt for accused cop killer, Markeith Loyd.

Kamesha Byrd confessed going door to door, carrying what looked like a pistol, and even going inside people's homes.

Deputies said it appears Byrd never took anything or harmed anyone after informing residents Loyd had been spotted and she needed to inspect their homes.

WESH