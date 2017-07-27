Dash cam video released of traffic stop that ends with Lake City officer injured

First Coast News has obtained dash cam video of a pursuit that injured an officer in Lake City earlier this month. Photo: Snapshot of dash cam footage by Lake City Police Department.

First Coast News has obtained dash cam video of a traffic stop that ended with an officer injured in Lake City earlier this month.

On July 7, an officer with the Lake City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a green Ford F-150 at the intersection of U.S. 90 and SW Sisters Welcome Road. Shortly after, Officer Stuart Robinson was called for backup.

During the stop, both officers said they learned that the driver, identified as Breon Antoine Pope, 30, had a suspended license and an active arrest warrant.

When officers tried to arrest Pope, he took off. In the video, Robinson is seen hopping into the truck's bed while the first officer ran back to her patrol car and pursued the vehicle.

Initially, Lake City Police reported that Robinson somehow became attached to the car and was dragged for about a mile. It later retracted this statement. In an updated report, Lake City Police said they are still investigating how Robinson "became connected" to the vehicle.

It also states that Robinson appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle and landed in a nearby ditch. The video does not show Robinson getting out of the vehicle.

Officers surrounded Pope and ended the pursuit. He was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, driving on a suspended license, and violation of probation.

Robinson was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

© 2017 WTLV-TV