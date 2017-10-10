Couple finds spy camera in Florida Airbnb room

An Indiana couple discovered a hidden camera on a smoke detector in the AirBnb room they stayed at in Longboat, Florida. Photo: NBC.

Imagine going on vacation and renting out a room, only to discover that someone was secretly recording your every move with a hidden camera.

This nightmare became a horrifying reality for an Indiana couple who rented out a room in Longboat, Florida using Airbnb.

Derek Starnes told a local station that he and his wife noticed a tiny black hole on the room's smoke detector. When he took it down to inspect it, he discovered that the hole was actually a tiny camera equipped with a microphone. They immediately called the Longboat Police Department.

Police arrested the owner of the home, Wayne Natt, 56, and charged him with one count of video voyeurism. He told police that he placed the camera there for sex parties that he hosted.

Wayne Natt, 56, was charged with one count of video voyeurism after police discovered a hidden camera on the smoke detector of an AirBnB room. Photo: NBC.

Records show that Natt had an account with Airbnb for two years, along with more than 40 reviews for the room on 623 Cedars Court in Longboat Key. Police believe there may be more victims.

