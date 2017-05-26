Body of federal prosecutor with ties to Jacksonville found on South Florida beach

Beranton J. Whisenant Jr., 37 (Photo: NBC 6 Miami)

The body of a federal prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami was found along Holly Beach earlier this week, NBC 6 Miami reports.

Beranton J. Whisenant Jr., 37, was found dead Wednesday and authorities are working to determine the cause of death. Hollywood Police and the FBI are investigating, NBC reports.

Whisenant graduated Bishop Kenny High School in 1997 and worked as an Assistant State Attorney with the Fourth Judicial Circuit covering Duval, Nassau, and Clay counties from 2004 - 2007. He attended the University of Florida.

His body was found near the Magnolia Terrace early in the morning by residents in the area, NBC reports.

The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed he was a federal prosecutor in their office.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office family is deeply saddened by his death. He was a wonderful lawyer and great colleague," the office said in a statement to NBC 6. "We will miss him deeply. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family."

