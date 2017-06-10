Autopsy: Florida parents died of overdose with 3 kids in car

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida couple was found dead near their still-running car with their three young children in the backseat died of an accidental Fentanyl overdose.



The Volusia County medical examiner released its report Friday into the deaths of 32-year-old Daniel and Heather Kelsey, 30.



The two were found on the side of Interstate 4 in December. Authorities say the couple's three boys, ages 2, 1 and an infant, were inside and strapped into car seats watching a movie.



The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the autopsies showed no foul play or signs of trauma in the two deaths.



The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rcp7WY) 27 fatal Fentanyl overdoses in Volusia County last year, four times more than in 2014.

