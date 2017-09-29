Attorney General Bondi objects O.J. Simpson's relocation to Florida

LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson (R) attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo: Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- In response to O.J. Simpson's desire to relocate to Florida to serve out his parole, Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections this week expressing her objection in him doing so.

The letter Bondi penned requests that the FDOC immediately notify all appropriate authorities in Nevada that the State of Florida objects to granting Simpson permission to relocate to Florida to serve parole. Bondi states, "Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson's background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others and his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable."

In the letter, Bondi goes on to say, "There is no justification under these circumstances for asking the taxpayers of Florida to foot the bill for hosting Mr. Sijmpson's parole, especially in light of the added dangers that his relocation would pose to our citizens."

Bondi backs up her objection to Simpson's relocation by referencing Florida Statue 949.07, regarding the interstate compact for adult supervision. The statute allows a compacting state in which an offender has been convicted of a crime, served prison time, and been paroled to permit a parolee to relocate, but the receiving state has the authority to deny such a request, according to Bondi.

"In the case of Mr. Simpson, sound reasons exist for the State of Florida to object to permission being given for his relocation to Florida and for the State of Nevada to honor our objection by denying him such permission," Bondi said in the letter.

One of the reasons Bondi lists as probable cause to deny his relocation is the civil judgment entered against him for the wrongful deaths in the brutal slaying of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1994. Bondi goes on to mention the criminal activity which led to his arrest in Las Vegas and the increased burden that would be placed on law enforcement personnel due to his infamy.

"Interestingly, Mr. Simpson falsely said at his parole hearing, 'I'm not a guy who lived a criminal life,'" said Bondi.

Bondi states that if the FDOC determines that a denial of his relocation to Florida is not an option, "our State is entitled to take all deliberate steps to ensure that Mr. Simpson is subjected to the most stringent and secure conditions of supervision, within the bounds of applicable law, during his time spent here."

Simpson is expected to be released as early as Monday, Oct. 2 from High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas, according to Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast.

Simpson has spent the last nine years behind bars for a 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping convictions, following a confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. Simpson was originally sentenced to up to 33 years in prison.

"The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option," Bondi said. "Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal."

© 2017 WTLV-TV