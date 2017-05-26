ATF gun tracing program helps solve Golik case

An evidence tag placed on a gun. (Photo: ATF) (Photo: Head, Matt)

Federal agents were able to put an end to an unusual web of crime involving guns for drugs using an advanced gun tracing program.

The case of Tomislav Golik, a former criminal defense attorney, and Duval County public defender involved trading expensive firearms to convicted felons in exchange for cocaine, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"As soon as we found out about the caliber of these weapons, and the make and model, we made it a priority to get these off the streets as soon as possible," said AFT Resident-Agent-In-Charge Eric Fox.

One gun recovered during the Golik case was stolen from a St. Nicholas home back in April 2015. The burglary occurred while the homeowners weren't there.

READ THE FULL INVESTIGATION | Broken Oath: The trail of drugs, guns, and sex that led to a former public defender's downfall

"I feel violated," the homeowner said, who asked not to be identified. "I never thought [the gun] would turn up and if it did, it would turn up at a pawn shop."

According to court records, Alvin Douglas Gay tried to sell cocaine and the stolen rifle belonging to our anonymous source to Golik for $1,000. Golik was assisting ATF as a confidential informant.

Golik pleaded guilty to federal weapon and drug charges. Gay was not charged with stealing the rifle.

"I am shocked at the way they found it," the homeowner says.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigated the burglary but didn't have any leads initially. After ATF recovered the stolen rifle, they were able to trace it back to the owner.

Fox said just because they ran a trace on the gun, it doesn't mean a violent crime was committed. ATF said that more than 19,000 gun traces were run in Florida in 2015.

"When we recover a firearm on the streets during a crime, it's always interesting to find out how a criminal got ahold of that firearm," Fox said.

He added that as criminals keep adapting, law enforcement must keep adapting, too. ATF has introduced new technology, including National Integrated Ballistic Information Network - NIBIN - that allows law enforcement to have comprehensive details about shootings.

"This is a fingerprint for that shell casing," Fox said. "I'd say it's a game changer for the country for fighting violent crime."

© 2017 WTLV-TV