At least one in custody following heavy police presence on Fleming Island

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - At least one person has been taken into custody Friday following a car chase near Black Creek Bridge.

Clay County deputies were seen pursuing a car with two people inside.

When they finally came to a stop, more than 10 law enforcement cars were on the scene.

Deputies didn't release many details about what started the chase, but told First Coast News that they were pulled over for reckless driving, including running stop signs.

