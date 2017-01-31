AMBER ALERT issued for missing Florida two year old

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a two year old boy missing out of the Port Richey area near Tampa.

The boy, Bane Wheeler, went missing Tuesday.

He may be in the company Daniel Wheeler, 30.

The two may be traveling in a 2005 black Nissan Alitma with Tennessee plates.

If anyone has information about the child or suspect, please contact your local police department or call 911.

An AMBER Alert means a child is missing and believed to be in danger.

