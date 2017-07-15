Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Broward County girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old Broward County girl.

Brianna Brown of Hallendale Beach was last seen in the 800 block of Northwest 1st Avenue. She is 4-foot-10, 75 pounds and was wearing a white dress and white sweater.

She is believed to be with Daurianne Brown, who is 5-foot-5, 140 pounds and was last seen wearing black or gray pants, a black shirt, a gold headband, and carrying an oversized purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

© 2017 WTSP-TV