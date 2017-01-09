A bar near Tampa offers 'Angel Shots' to help women stay safe

Shots

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg is taking it upon itself to make sure guests feel safe when meeting new people on dates.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Iberian Rooster, a Portuguese fusion eatery, has placed a framed sign in the women's restroom. If a woman feels unsafe and needs help, the sign encourages them to order an angel shot at the bar or through their server at their table. That code will alert staff someone is in need.

The restaurant owner says if a guest orders an angel shot neat, a bartender will escort them to their car. If they order it with ice, the bartender will call an Uber or a Taxi. Order it with lime, and the restaurant staff will call the police.