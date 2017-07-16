Man runs over 4-year-old boy on Ormond Beach

PHOTO: WESH

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WESH)— A 4-year-old boy was run over by a pickup truck on Ormond Beach, which is about 6 miles north of Daytona Beach, Sunday afternoon.

Volusia County Beach Patrol said the boy ran was riding a boogie board in the water when a wave took him up to the edge of the traffic lane. That's when the boy got up and ran into the front right fender of the pickup.

One of the right side tires ran over the boy's abdomen.

Photo of the scene on Sunday in Ormond Beach (PHOTO: WESH)

The child was transported to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach around 3 p.m. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

Rescue officials say the driver of the truck is a 19-year-old man from Sanford, Florida. They say he was only traveling five to 10 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

Volusia County Beach Patrol said the 19-year-old did not appear to be at fault so he was not cited.

