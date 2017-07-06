WTLV
2 girls found safe in Alachua County

First Coast News , WTLV 8:37 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office has located the two girls who were reported missing in the area Thursday. 

Deputies said a citizen contacted authorities after they spotted them miles from where they were reported missing at 4700 SW Archer Rd. 

In hopes to help find them, deputies released surveillance video, showing the girls walking away from their home. They say both children have mental health disorders.

They are now safe with law enforcement.

