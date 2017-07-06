2 girls found safe in Alachua County

Allayah and Emily Hamm have been reported missing from Alachua County on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office has located the two girls who were reported missing in the area Thursday.

Deputies said a citizen contacted authorities after they spotted them miles from where they were reported missing at 4700 SW Archer Rd.

In hopes to help find them, deputies released surveillance video, showing the girls walking away from their home. They say both children have mental health disorders.

#MissingChild

Confirmed children seen on surveillance wandering away from home at 5:30pm. Both children have Mental Health Disorders. pic.twitter.com/34CpeP1dKW — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 7, 2017

They are now safe with law enforcement.

#MissingChild #BreakingNews

Citizen called in and spotted girls miles away. They are safe with Law Enforcement! pic.twitter.com/CcIZHFy0yZ — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 7, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV