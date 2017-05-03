WTLV
Close

15-acre wildfire burning in Green Cove Springs

First Coast News , WTLV 5:46 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

Fire crews are battling a 15-acre wildfire in Clay County late Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire is off of Highway 17 and Crowl Road S. of Green Cove Springs.

Right now, three forestry dozers are also on the scene.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories