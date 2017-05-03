15-acre wildfire burning in Green Cove Springs

15-acre fire is burning in Clay County

Fire crews are battling a 15-acre wildfire in Clay County late Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire is off of Highway 17 and Crowl Road S. of Green Cove Springs.

Right now, three forestry dozers are also on the scene.

3 Forestry dozers and numerous county resources are responding to a 15-acre wildfire off Hwy 17 & Crowl Road S of Green Cove @ClayCounty_EM pic.twitter.com/pDr9SwBfKJ — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 3, 2017

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV