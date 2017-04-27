1 dead, 1 injured in St. Augustine apartment shooting

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) are investigating an apartment shooting where one person died and another person was injured late Thursday night.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located on the 4400 block of Carter Road near Haley Road in St. Augustine.

When they arrived, deputies said they found one person dead and another person showing "faint signs of life" and offered that person medical care. SJSO said there isn't a search for an active shooter.

