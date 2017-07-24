Florida missing child alert issued for 16-year-old

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Jada Hallums, last seen in the area of 2200 block of SW Natema Road in Port Saint Lucie, who was last seen wearing black pants and a blue lace top.

Hallums has a nose ring, two lip rings and tattoo on the inside of her left ankle with the name "Jada." She has a scar on her right ankle. She has possibly changed her hair color and style, and she is known to wear wigs.

