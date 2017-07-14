Florida missing child alert issued for 14-year-old from Alachua County

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 14-year-old Nakyia Bennett, last seen in the area of the 12000th SW Archer Lane in Archer, FL , who was last seen wearing blue polo shirt and blue and white striped shorts.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the

Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 1-352-955-1818 or 911





