Florida missing child alert issued for 14-year-old from Alachua County
A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 14-year-old Nakyia Bennett, last seen in the area of the 12000th SW Archer Lane in Archer, FL , who was last seen wearing blue polo shirt and blue and white striped shorts.
WTLV 12:45 PM. EDT July 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Reported plane crash near Flagler, St. Johns County line
-
Mother warns of new 'pink' drug that killed son
-
Former Jaguar's help current players succeed
-
Two former Jaguars defenders are making relocation easier for current players in Jacksonville
-
JSO on scene of crash in Julington Creek
-
Verify: Is it illegal to download Kodi on your Amazon Fire Stick?
-
Local business owner claims counterfeits on Amazon hurting his sales
-
Large healthcare fraud takedown
-
Missing Jacksonville woman last seen June 1
-
VIDEO: Elephant rescued from drowning
More Stories
-
'Likely no survivors' after plane crashes near MarinelandJul 14, 2017, 4:15 a.m.
-
Honda recalls 1.2M Accords; battery sensors can catch fireJul 14, 2017, 6:27 a.m.
-
Massive Pasco sinkhole destroyed two homes,…Jul 14, 2017, 8:12 a.m.