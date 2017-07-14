Florida missing child alert issued for 14-year-old from Alachua County

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 14-year-old Nakyia Bennett, last seen in the area of the 12000th SW Archer Lane in Archer, FL , who was last seen wearing blue polo shirt and blue and white striped shorts.

WTLV 12:45 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

