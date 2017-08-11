Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old

A Florida Missing Child alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old from Orange County, Florida.

According to the FDLE, Gregory Pierre was reported missing on August 9 and was last seen in the area of 2400 block of Myakka Drive in Orlando.

He was last seen wearing a black undershirt, black basketball shorts and unknown colored shoes. Gregory's hair is worn in a high top fade and he was last seen on foot.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the

Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or 911

