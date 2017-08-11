Florida highway troopers to amp up enforcement for aggressive drivers this month

Logo of the Florida Highway Patrol (Photo: FHP)

Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be on the lookout for aggressive drivers around large trucks beginning today, as the department starts another initiative to target dangerous motorists.

The program, Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks, or TACT, will run Friday through Aug. 24. Troopers will look for motorists who show aggressive behavior, including speeding, following too closely, and making unsafe lane changes near large trucks, a news release said.

FHP director Col. Gene Spaulding said the department is committed to making highways safer for motorists and doing so by enforcing safe driving.

“We remind drivers to exercise patience when driving around large trucks and other vehicles to ensure the safety of everyone on the roadway,” Spaulding said.

During the 2016 TACT campaigns, FHP troopers and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) issued 67,144 citations relating to aggressive driving behaviors. So far this year, FHP has issued 15,477 citations during the first TACT campaign, which ran from Feb. 24 to March 9, according to the news release.

© 2017 WTLV-TV