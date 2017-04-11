250-acre wildfire burning in southern Clay County

Photo Courtesy: Clay County Emergency Management

A wildfire of over 250 acres is burning in southern Clay County close to County Road 209 and Decoy Road Tuesday afternoon and forest crews are working to contain the blaze.

A spokesperson for Clay County Emergency Management says two tractors are on scene and an additional three are being sent as well as a helicopter to try and beat back the flames.

No homes are threatened at this time, but the fire quickly grew from a five acre fire to over 200 acres in just two hours, a spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service says.

Smoke plume across the St. Johns River in Clay County. (Photo: Submitted)

