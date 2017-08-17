Florida Blue to hire for 200 positions in Jacksonville

Logo for Florida Blue (Photo: Florida Blue)

Florida Blue has 200 open positions for member care specialists that it hopes to fill soon. The positions are nine months a year with three months paid leave each year, usually May-August.

The job entails answering questions from members regarding health insurance plans by telephone, email and mail, along with providing general customer service. The company did not release the salary range, but said they were full-time jobs with benefits.

Apply by Monday, Aug. 28 at floridablue.com/careers.

Last month, Florida Blue announced that it would fill 600 temporary positions for the upcoming open enrollment period Nov. 1-Dec. 15. Those jobs pay $14-$16 an hour with monthly bonuses paid on performance and attendance, but as contractors receive no benefits. A spokeswoman said the company is still accepting applications for those positions at the same website.

