Florida Bar opens investigation into former public defender Matt Shirk

Former public defender Matt Shirk faces a Florida Bar investigation following a grand jury report that recommended he resign. (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union)

The Florida Bar began a disciplinary investigation Thursday morning of former public defender Matt Shirk, an action a long time coming for the scandal-plagued official who was voted out of office by three-to-one margins in August.

Shirk, a Republican who was the first person to ever challenge an incumbent public defender in Jacksonville when he won election in 2008, spent his eight years in office hounded by scandals — from violating attorney-client privilege, to settling a lawsuit for charging a client who he should’ve known he couldn’t represent, to hiring women based on their appearance and then sending them sexual messages and then firing them when his wife demanded it.

Shirk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His actions were the subject of a series of reports in The Florida Times-Union that spurred a grand jury investigation that ultimately called for his resignation or removal from office. Shirk refused, saying he would leave only when the voters told him to.

On Aug. 30, Republican primary voters’ voices were clear: he earned just 25 percent of votes, compared to 75 percent for former county judge Charlie Cofer.

The Florida Bar’s disciplinary process could take anywhere from six months to a year before the Florida Supreme Court issues a ruling, Bar spokeswoman Francine Walker said. The discipline could include disbarment, suspension, a reprimand, probation or an admonishment.

The disciplinary process began, Walker said, because of the 2014 grand jury report, which was found Wednesday night in a binder.

Today, Walker said, the Bar will send Shirk a letter letting him know he is under investigation, and he has 15 days to respond. Once he responds, the Bar has 15 days to ask more questions or rebut, and then he again has 15 days to respond, and the Bar has 15 more days to rebut. In all, it could take anywhere from 30 to 60 days.

If the Bar determines he violated rules, then it will send his case to a grievance committee — a group of six lawyers and three non-lawyers — that will act as a sort of grand jury. If the committee finds he violated Bar rules, then the case is sent to the Florida Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court would appoint a referee to act as a judge. While Shirk could settle the case, it could also go to trial. In the end, the Supreme Court would decide what to do.

During the grand jury investigation and a subsequent Florida Ethics Commission investigation, Shirk admitted to many of his past misdeeds.

The ethics commission said it found probable cause he abused his power, and it is currently awaiting a hearing or settlement. Before losing re-election, Shirk had said he was settling the issue.

He also faced election fines in 2008 and in 2016 for failure to file financial documents on time.

