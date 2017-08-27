Flights delayed on the First Coast in wake of Hurricane Harvey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New details emerge in Friday's deadly officer-involved shooting on the Northwest Side
-
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone discusses decision to start Blake Bortles in Week 1
-
JSO's oldest retiree's funeral delayed due to Hurricane Harvey
-
Aggressive driving continues to be a problem, what is the best response?
-
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone recaps QB performances against Panthers
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
-
JSO officer on leave following fatal Friday afternoon shooting on Westside
-
Plastic bag ban proposed in St. Augustine Beach
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
The family of Robert Booker speaks to First Coast News
More Stories
-
Pres. Trump traveling to Texas Tuesday to survey…Aug 27, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
-
Jacksonville Salvation Army sending aid after Texas stormAug 27, 2017, 12:11 p.m.
-
Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten forms off the Georgia coastAug 27, 2017, 5:11 p.m.