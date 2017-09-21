Fleming Island sophomore Ben Johnson passes away

Ben Johnson was a sophomore at Fleming Island High School. He played for the school's football team.

A Fleming Island High School student passed away just two days after collapsing during an athletic training class.

Ben Johnson passed away Thursday morning.

The high school sophomore had been in critical condition at Wolfson Children's Hospital since Tuesday.

Johnson suffered cardiac arrest and irreversible brain damage, according to the hospital.

Johnson played football and baseball for the Golden Eagles. He was an organ donor.

The Johnson family issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“Ben went to be with his Lord and Savior today. While we mourn, we find peace knowing he is with Jesus. We also find hope in Ben’s selfless decision to donate his organs. Please pray for healing for our family. Our hearts are broken.”

Clay County Superintendent Addison Davis released the following statement shortly after the Johnsons' announcement:

"In the last two weeks, Clay County has suffered a number of scenarios that have impacted our community. We are devastated to hear about the incident involving our student, Ben Johnson. He was known as a kind, caring friend and son, who was a leader inside and outside the classroom. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ben's family."

