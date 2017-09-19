Fleming Island mourns loss of athlete

Students at Fleming Island High School were mourning the death of a fellow student who collapsed Tuesday at school.

Clay County schools district spokeswoman Nicole Snyder said that the district couldn’t speak about a specific student due to privacy concerns, but confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the school.

“There was some sort of incident,” she said. “A student was in some type of athletic training class, passed out and was transported to the hospital. We can confirm there was an incident.”

Fleming Island Athletic Director Travis Cunningham said, “There were a lot of down faces. We’ve canceled practices all the way from our varsity down to our freshman team. … We’ll have a crisis intervention team in place.”

A spokeswoman for the Baptist Clay Medical Campus did not immediately provide information on the situation. Because of that, the Times-Union is not naming the boy.

A wave of social media support began to build immediately after word of the death became known among those at the school.

Fleming linebacker/safety Jackson Bull said the victim was an exceptional teammate.

“… He was the most ideal, perfect child, he did whatever he was asked to the best of his ability every day,” Bull said. “He loved football more than anything and it showed through his work ethic and determination on and off the field. We’re all one big family here at Fleming Island and he loved every player like a brother.”

