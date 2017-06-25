Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Johns County

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for St. Johns County, including the city of St. Augustine.

The Emergency Manager has reported several stalled cars in the downtown area of St. Augustine due to high waters.

Flash Flood Warning for St. Johns Co. til 12AM. Flooding has been reported in DT St. Augustine; conditions may worsen w/ high tide #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/IOyvR2yYjN — Lauren Rautenkranz (@WeatherLauren) June 26, 2017

Doppler radar has indicated about four inches of rain has fallen and the area could see one to two more inches before the storms move offshore.

Flooding ongoing in the city of St. Augustine. Flash Flooding possible. "Turn Around, Don't Drown" if you must drive tonight #flwx — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) June 26, 2017

The warning is set to expire Monday at 12 a.m.

