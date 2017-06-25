WTLV
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Johns County

Lauren Rautenkranz, WTLV 11:14 PM. EDT June 25, 2017

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for St. Johns County, including the city of St. Augustine.

The Emergency Manager has reported several stalled cars in the downtown area of St. Augustine due to high waters.

Doppler radar has indicated about four inches of rain has fallen and the area could see one to two more inches before the storms move offshore.

The warning is set to expire Monday at 12 a.m.

