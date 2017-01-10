Flagler man arrested after crime spree at St. Augustine outlet malls, deputies say

Trenard Williams. (Photo: SJSO)

A Flagler County man is behind bars after going on a violent crime spree at the St. Augustine outlet malls Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Police came to the Gander Mountain at the outlet malls around 9:40 a.m. responding to a call about grand retail theft, a spokesperson for the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says. Trenard De'Quane Williams reportedly entered the store, took a Baretta pistol, some ammunition and then ran out of the store.

The 21-year-old Palm Coast man then entered the nearby Bozard dealership and asked to test drive a pickup truck, deputies say. He reportedly pointed the pistol at a salesperson and demanded the keys to a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup.

While he was leaving the store, deputies surrounded him at gunpoint and took him into custody. He resides in St. Johns County Jail until his first appearance Wednesday morning.

Williams is charged with carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft, petit theft and resisting arrest without violence.