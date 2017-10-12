First grader brings gun to Golden Isles Elementary

Golden Isles Elementary School in Glynn County. Photo: Google Maps.

A six-year-old student may face disciplinary action after the student brought a gun to Golden Isles Elementary Thursday, according to Glynn County Schools.

The first-grader brought an unloaded .25 caliber pistol and showed it to other students in the classroom. One of the students alerted a paraprofessional in the classroom.

The student was immediately removed from the classroom and their parents were notified about the incident over the phone.

At this time, it isn't known where the student got the gun.

© 2017 WTLV-TV