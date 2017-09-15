We're stronger together.
Especially in times like these, as our First Coast rebuilds after Hurricane Irma.
That's why the two most powerful local news organizations, First Coast News and News4JAX, are teaming up.
Join us as we raise money for United Way of Northeast Florida's First Coast Relief Fund, share your stories, and get you the help you need.
Donate here to United Way and use the hashtag #FirstCoastStrong in your social posts as we recover together, stronger than ever.
Find First Coast News and News4JAX together at this Sunday's Jaguars game. We'll be outside EverBank Field after the game, passing out #FirstCoastSTRONG bumper stickers!
Have Irma recovery questions or concerns? Email our On Your Side team at afterirma@firstcoastnews.com to get help.
