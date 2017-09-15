First Coast News teams up with News4Jax after Irma to help our community rebuild #FirstCoastSTRONG.

We're stronger together.

Especially in times like these, as our First Coast rebuilds after Hurricane Irma.

That's why the two most powerful local news organizations, First Coast News and News4JAX​, are teaming up.

Join us as we raise money for United Way of Northeast Florida's First Coast Relief Fund, share your stories, and get you the help you need.

Find First Coast News and News4JAX together at this Sunday's Jaguars game. We'll be outside EverBank Field after the game, passing out #FirstCoastSTRONG bumper stickers!

Have Irma recovery questions or concerns? Email our On Your Side team at afterirma@firstcoastnews.com to get help.

© 2017 WTLV-TV