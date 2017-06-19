Summer theatre camps coming to downtown Jacksonville

Preview 'The 5 & Dime: A Theatre Company's theatre summer camps in downtown Jacksonville.

Set the stage for a big debut!

'The 5 & Dime: A Theatre Company' is partnering with Shortstack Theatre Co. to bring summer camps to downtown Jacksonville.

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts alums and current BFA majors across the country are leading the camps.

Young campers from ages 5 to rising 10th graders will have the opportunity to learn about all aspects of theatre and foster a growing interest in the arts.

Learn more here and help support the cause: http://www.the5anddime.org/education/

Visit 'The 5 & Dime: A Theatre Company' in downtown Jacksonville's Urban Core on 112 East Adams St.

