FCL Tuesday August 8th Getting Dorm Room Ready

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jax mom arrested after 11-year-old body found in West Virginia
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Unanswered questions in Savannah Gold's death
-
Corrine Brown Trial: No decision made in Brown's motions for acquittal or new trial
-
Josh Phillips returns for possible new sentence
-
Employee fired after video of truck speeding through flooded streets goes viral
-
Clay County woman faces charges after hit-and-run crash
-
Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette discusses playing with pads
-
Pinellas County sheriff: 3 teens, 'prolific offenders,' dead after crashing stolen vehicles
-
Attempted bank robbery at VyStar on Atlantic Boulevard
More Stories
-
Trump: N. Korea threats will be met with 'fire and fury'Aug. 8, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Jacksonville mom arrested for concealing child's…Aug. 7, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
-
Florida faces 61 percent chance of hurricane hitAug. 8, 2017, 5:07 a.m.