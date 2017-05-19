TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family has warning for all parents
-
What to do with Gainesville transit building?
-
Jax vet fighting to keep his home off the auction block
-
Former Naval Station Mayport sailor drives into 23 people in Times Square
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Ortega
-
Putnam County man injured after rattlesnake bites him
-
Mike Bennett and Sheldon Day are names to watching during Jaguars OTAs, beat writer Mike Kaye explains
-
One dead, one injured in house fire
-
Prominent Jacksonville pastor passes away
-
SJC deputy saves person from burning building
More Stories
-
Jax man suing out-of-state police department for brutalityMay 19, 2017, 5:52 p.m.
-
Protect your children: Lock up your gunsMay 19, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
-
Woman who shot, killed sister's boyfriend charged by…May 19, 2017, 4:57 p.m.