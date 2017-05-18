FCL Thursday May 18th Can You Have a Stroke and Not Know It?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Putnam County man injured after rattlesnake bites him
-
Corrine Brown trial 'wasn't fair,' juror says
-
Woman in Palatka arrested for starting brush fire
-
Prominent Jacksonville pastor passes away
-
LED Energy Savings - The Deal Guy
-
Jaguars tight end Ben Koyack is poised for a breakout season, beat writer Mike Kaye explains
-
Body found on Vilano Beach identified
-
Mike Bennett and Sheldon Day are names to watching during Jaguars OTAs, beat writer Mike Kaye explains
-
The Final High
-
The Soccer Stop closing. But why?
More Stories
-
Aquatic bird die-off reported from Amelia Island to…May 18, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
-
1 dead, 22 injured after car crashes into Times Square crowdMay 18, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
Crew battling a multiple structure fire in St. Johns CountyMay 18, 2017, 4:11 p.m.