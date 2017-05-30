FCL PET-parazzi: Feature your pet!

Share your pet pics with First Coast Living by posting on the FCL Facebook page or tagging @fcliving on Instagram.

Share your cute pets with First Coast Living! Do you have a pet you love to spoil and just can't stop snapping pics of the furry friend?

FCL will be featuring your cute pet pics in a special 'PET-parazzi' series.

Share your sweet photos (no professional shots please) one of three ways:

1) Post directly on the First Coast Living Facebook page.

2) Tag First Coast Living on Instagram by tagging @fcliving and using the hashtag #FCLPet in the caption.

3) Email your photos to youfirst@firstcoastnews.com.

Please provide your name and the pet's name.

Casey and Curtis will be sharing them each week on First Coast Living~ tune in weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

This pet pic series is brought to you by Affiliated Veterinary Specialists. They have locations in Jacksonville and Orange Park and are committed to providing outstanding veterinary surgical services for your pet.

Visit their website for more info on their pet services and appointments: http://avspethospitals.com/

© 2017 WTLV-TV