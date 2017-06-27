FCL Monday June 26th: Pet-Parazzi, sponsored by AVS

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
House caught on fire in Nocatee during Monday's storm
-
Man vows to fight citations shown in viral video
-
Girl was forced to marry rapist
-
Jax woman speaks out about 'stand your ground'
-
Family: 19-year-old found dead inside car was Mandarin High School grad, football standout
-
Mother accidentally backs over, kills 2-year-old son
-
2-year-old dies, twin in critical condition after drowning accident
-
Frustrated resident talks about flooding in home
-
JSO searching for bank robbery suspect
-
RAW: Ga. restaurant assault
More Stories
-
Third straight day of wild weather in time for drive homeJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Scott signs education bills, vetoes lottery ticket warningsJun 27, 2017, 5:15 a.m.
-
Missing Child Alert out of Polk CountyJun 27, 2017, 11:10 a.m.