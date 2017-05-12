FCL at THE PLAYERS: Natural Look Medical Spa

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local leaders, community reacts to verdict in Corrine Brown case
-
West Mims Fire continues to burn with only 11 percent contained
-
Smoke continues to impact Jacksonville
-
Cold Case: Crandall "Jack" Reed
-
West Mims Fire preparing for worst case scenario
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
3 Duval schools placed on a code yellow lockdown
-
The Jaguars have made it a priority to improve special teams, beat writer Mike Kaye explains
-
Corrine Brown's representatives reacts to verdict
-
4 wildfires in Nassau County contained
More Stories
-
Discussions underway at city hall to reopen part of…May 12, 2017, 4:50 p.m.
-
Fire contained near Pomona Park; 40 homes remain…May 12, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
VERIFY: Corrine Brown's sentencing possibilitiesMay 12, 2017, 5:35 p.m.