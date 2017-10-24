Casey DeSantis is the co-host of 'First Coast Living' airing weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Casey DeSantis is an Emmy Award winning television journalist and an Emmy nominated writer and executive producer who has been working in the television industry for more than 15 years on both regional and national platforms.

Currently, Casey is the main host of an hour-long afternoon talk show called First Coast Living, which airs at 11am and 2pm on NBC in the Jacksonville media market. First Coast Living is a daily talk show featuring an eclectic lineup of guests ranging from business owners to non-profits, physicians, authors, actors and comedians.

In 2017, Casey launched a weekly series called 'The American Dream' in which she tells the stories of innovators, entrepreneurs, business leaders and others who had an idea and pursued it with successful results.

In 2016, Casey was the writer and executive producer of an Emmy nominated hour-long prime time documentary called Champion, The JT Townsend Story. The documentary featured the inspirational story of JT Townsend, a high school football standout who was critically injured and tragically paralyzed during a home game his senior year. Champion, The JT Townsend Story tells the story of how this young man inspired a community through amazing accomplishments and an unparalleled positive spirit.

Until recently, Casey was the moderator, executive producer and host of The Chat, an hour-long round table panel discussion talk show, which simulcasts on NBC and ABC Monday through Friday at 3pm. She was one of two co-creators of The Chat, which launched September 2014.

Before hosting her own talk shows, Casey worked for the PGA Tour where she hosted and produced two shows; On The Tee, a live broadcast preceding Golf Channel coverage and PGA Tour Today, a daily recap of tournament play. During the race for the PGA Tour Fed-Ex Cup season ending series, Casey provided live play-by-play commentary alongside color commentators Billy Kratzert, Vince Cellini and Craig Perks. Casey also wrote and produced PGA Tour specials, including a feature story highlighting the top 25 players on the Nationwide Tour (now Web.com Series) who earned the opportunity to play on the PGA Tour. The special told the stories of the newest editions to the most elite group of golfers in the world.

Before her stint at the PGA TOUR, Casey worked for WJXT-Channel 4 in Jacksonville for seven years. During her tenure at WJXT, Casey held various positions including anchor of the highest rated morning and noon newscasts. She also held positions as police beat reporter, weekend evening anchor, general assignment reporter and associate producer.

Casey reported for CNN during the Florida hurricane season, from Biloxi, Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina, a forest fire in northern Florida (Baker County) and a child abduction case in Jacksonville. While at Channel 4, Casey hosted several prime time special reports such as Protecting Your Identity, Stranger Danger and Real Life CSI, which earned her an Emmy nomination. Casey also had the honor of covering several military stories, including multiple deployments on the USS John F. Kennedy, an aircraft carrier. During one of her deployments with the Kennedy carrier battle group, Casey landed on the deck of the USS John F. Kennedy in a small propeller plane called a cod, earning her a Tailhooker certificate. She also deployed with the USS Florida, a nuclear powered submarine and, at the time, was only one of a few women who had ever spent the night on a naval submarine.

Off-camera, Casey is a 3-time National Champion equestrian and runner-up Division I NCAA Champion. A graduate of the College of Charleston, Casey competed in Division I athletics as part of the Equestrian Team. She graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Economics and a minor in French and was a member of Omicron Delta Epsilon, the International Honor Society for Economics and Pi Delta Phi, the National French Honor Society. In 2017, Casey was accepted to Stanford University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program.

Casey is married to Ron DeSantis, United States Representative for the 6th Congressional District of Florida. She is the proud mother of her daughter, Madison, and two dogs, Bunker and Bogey. They are expecting their second child in the Spring of 2018.

