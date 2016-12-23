Firefighters battle fire behind downtown business

(Photo: Josh Brannock)

Firefighters are on scene of a fire behind a commercial building in downtown Jacksonville Friday night, fire officials say.

Dispatch says crews arrived to Main Street and 16th Street to Flowers Express just after 9 p.m. and worked to contain the fire. At first, just one shipping container was on fire, but as crews worked the first fire down, it spread to a second container.

Both containers had a litany of miscellaneous items inside, including carpets, chairs and other assorted items, fire officials on scene say.

The owner was en route to the scene at the time of this writing.

The fire marshal told FCN they were investigating the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it was bad housekeeping that led to the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.