Fire crews working at the strip mall at Merril & Cesery PHOTO: Patrick Lloyd, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A fire has caused some damage to a strip mall at the intersection of Merril Road and Cesery Blvd, near Jacksonville University.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, which likely started at an electrical box behind the mall.

The stores did not suffer serious damage but many items were burned in the fire.

.