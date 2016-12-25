PHOTO: Randy Wyse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- An early morning fire ripped through a home in Jacksonville's Panama Park neighborhood Christmas morning.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 300 block of East 44th street around 4 a.m. Christmas morning.

Firefighers spent their Christmas morning batling a fire at a home in the Panama Park area of Jacksonville. PHOTO: Patrick Lloyd, First Coast News

Firefighters tell First Coast News that nobody was injured in the blaze and that two dogs escaped the fire unharmed.

The resident of the home was working the night shift at the time of the blaze. Upon returning home, she spoke with First Coast News.

“All my clothes…I have all my grandson’s clothes over here doing laundry…Everything. He’s here getting ready to go back to University of Kentucky on the ninth. I have all of his clothes in here doing laundry. So if all the house is gone, so are all his clothes.”