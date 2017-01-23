Fire breaks out at gas station near Arlington Expressway, traffic delays expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fire severely damaged a gas station near the Arlington Expressway and Townshend Boulevard early Monday morning.

JFRD responded to the call about a fire that broke out at the Sunoco gas station around 6 a.m.. Officials said about 50 firefighters assisted in extinguishing the blaze. No one was injured, but JFRD district chief Chip Drysdale said several firefighter helmets were melted during the incident.

Gas station owner Nadim Zaidam said he arrived at the scene as crews were fighting the fire.

"My heart was burning with it there was nothing I could do, they even kept me across the street, they couldn’t even let me close," Zaidam said.

A cause is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshal's office will continue the investigation.

