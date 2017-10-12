Fire alarm at Florida Georgia Line concert causes brief panic in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fire alarm at a Florida Georgia Line concert at the Veterans Memorial Arena briefly caused a panic, but officials said everything is safe.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday as the band was onstage.

Amy Simpson, a concertgoer, told First Coast News that the band ran off-stage and people in the started running out of the arena.

The concert was briefly stalled, but people were let back into the show as the alarms turned off.

An arena official said that everyone is currently safe following the incident.

Stay with First Coast News as we continue to follow this developing story.

© 2017 WTLV-TV