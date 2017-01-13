Final hearing into loss of El Faro scheduled in Jacksonville

The third and final Marine Board of Investigation hearing into the loss of the El Faro container ship and 33 lives in 2015 is scheduled for the first week of February, the Coast Guard announced Friday.

Back on Oct. 1, 2015, the El Faro was on its way from Jacksonville to San Juan in Puerto Rico and sailed directly into the path of Hurricane Joaquin, a powerful storm off the Crooked Islands in the Caribbean. Contact was lost and it was later determined the ship had sank and none of the 33 crew members survived.

The crew was from all over the country, including many from Jacksonville and five even from Poland.

In late 2016, the ship's voyage data recorder was recovered from the wreckage. The VDR is like the ship's black box. It provided 26 hours of information on the journey just before the ship went down.

The Marine Board has already held two hearings into the ship's loss - one in February and one in May of last year.

In the first round of hearings, the company that owned the ship was grilled by the National Transportation Safety Board over the quality of the container ship, which is originally from the 70s. TOTE Maritime executives sat for a full two weeks answering the board's questions.

One question kept coming up: Why did the ship sail through such a fierce storm? It appeared it was the captain's decision to sail through.

Three months later, in the second round of hearings, it was the Coast Guard's turn to be questioned. The quality of their inspections was the focus for a full day. Changes were even suggested to the inspection process after the hearing.

The final hearing will focus on crew witnesses, TOTE officials, Coast Guard officials and the contents of the VDR. This will be the first set of hearings where the information released in the VDR will be available to investigators.

The transcript of the bridge audio released Dec. 13 (510 pages) will also be a focus.

The first day of the hearing is Feb. 6 at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville and additional scheduling details will be released sometime before the first day of hearings.

This is a developing story. We will follow the hearings as they happen in real time. Stay with First Coast News for coverage.

