Final Gatlinburg fire victim identified

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fernandina restaurant no longer offering live music
-
17 arrested in child sex sting in St. Johns County
-
Sister of Maddie Clifton speaks out 19 years after her murder
-
Exclusive: Woman says attorney stole $54K from her
-
Jaguars vs. Patriots Recap: Beat writer Mike Kaye breaks down the preseason opener
-
Missing woman, considered endangered from Clay County
-
JEA responds to solar savings complaint
-
Parents concerned over promotion of ESE principal
-
Goliath Grouper making a comeback in North Florida
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
More Stories
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
Solar eclipse: What will I see in Florida?Aug 10, 2017, 12:53 p.m.
-
Another scorcher with afternoon summertime storms on SundayJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.