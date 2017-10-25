WTLV
FHP: Pedestrian hit in St. Johns County Publix parking lot

WTLV 10:31 AM. EDT October 25, 2017

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a person was hit in the parking lot of the Publix on County Road 210.

The person who was hit suffered a broken leg and is being transported by Fire Rescue to a hospital.

