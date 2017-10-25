Close FHP: Pedestrian hit in St. Johns County Publix parking lot WTLV 10:31 AM. EDT October 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a person was hit in the parking lot of the Publix on County Road 210.The person who was hit suffered a broken leg and is being transported by Fire Rescue to a hospital. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time Tropics update Wednesday Naked man arrested at Jax Beach Automatic weapon laws in Florida Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show 'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine More Stories Siblings found dead in apparent double homicide on… Oct 25, 2017, 5:19 a.m. Two dead at university in Louisiana; shooter at large Oct 25, 2017, 4:34 a.m. Sunshine and sweater weather Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
