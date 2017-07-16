FHP finds car involved in fatal hit and run crash in Nassau County

Florida Highway Patrol Logo

The Florida Highway Patrol found the suspect's car that was involved in a deadly hit and run crash in Nassau County.

FHP first tweeted about this crash at 4 p.m. on Sunday asking for the public's help in locating a 2005 to 2010 black Toyota car or truck with front end damage.

FHP said this car was involved in a fatal hit and run pedestrian crash on US-1 near Musselwhite in Nassau County.

FHP: Hit & Run Fatal Pedestrian Crash on US 1 near Musselwhite in Nassau. Looking for '05-'10 Black Toyota with front end damage. — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) July 16, 2017

FHP said they got a call about this crash on Sunday at 1:18 p.m. and arrived on scene around 1:35 p.m. The inside lane is still blocked according to FHP Dispatch.

