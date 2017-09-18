FHP: Child suffers leg injury after being hit by car in Middleburg

A child suffered a leg injury after being hit by a car in Middleburg Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

FHP was called to the scene at the intersection of Tynes Boulevard and Pineridge Parkway around 6:49 a.m.

Tynes Elementary School and Clay Charter Academy are close to where the accident took place.

FHP would not confirm the age of the victim or the severity of the injury.

Stay tuned for more information on this developing story.

© 2017 WTLV-TV