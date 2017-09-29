FHP: 2 dead, 2 seriously injured in fatal head-on collision in Keystone Heights

Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on collision on State Road 21 in Keystone Heights, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash sometime before 9:20 p.m. Friday at State Road 21 and County Road 315. Initial reports say it was a head-on collision, with two people dead at the scene, FHP reports on Twitter.

Two others are in serious condition at Orange Park Medical Center.

State Road 21 is blocked at this time.

No other information is available at this time in the ongoing investigation.

